KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 The moving of the
location where investigators believe a missing Malaysian
jetliner crashed into the Indian Ocean could still be consistent
with potential debris spotted in satellite images, Malaysia's
acting transport minister said on Friday.
Ships and aircraft scouring the remote waters off western
Australia were re-directed on Friday to a new area 1,100 km (685
miles) north of where they have been searching for more than a
week for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which went
missing on March 8 with 239 people on board.
Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said new
analysis of data on the plane's flight path indicated it had
travelled faster, and therefore would have used more fuel, than
had been previously thought.
"The Australian authorities have indicated that they have
shifted the search area approximately 1,100 kilometres to the
northeast," he told a news conference.
"Because of ocean drift, this new search area could still be
consistent with the potential objects identified by various
satellite images over the past week. This work is on-going, and
we can expect further refinements."
