KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Malaysian naval vessels
saw no immediate sign of wreckage when they reached the maritime
area off the country's northeast coast where a missing Malaysia
Airlines flight last made contact on Saturday, a
senior rescue official said.
Malaysia has sent three maritime enforcement ships and a
navy vessel to the area, backed by three helicopters, a
Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency official told Reuters.
"Our aircraft asset spotted an orange speck in the sea where
the last signal came from. We sent a vessel to search the area
and it was confirmed that it was nothing," the official told
Reuters.
Beijing-bound flight MH370, operating a Boeing 777-200ER
aircraft, last made contact with air traffic controllers 120
nautical miles off the east coast Malaysian town of Kota Bharu,
the airline's top official had said earlier.