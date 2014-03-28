SYDNEY, March 28 Australian authorities said on Friday that they have abandoned the previous search area in the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage of Malaysia Airlines <MASM.KL Flight> MH370, in favour of a new site more than 1,000 km north.

"We have moved on from those search areas to the newest credible lead," John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of AMSA, told reporters in Canberra.

Young said the revised data, which was based on the jet travelling at a faster but constant speed than previously thought, could be revised still further as analysis continued.

