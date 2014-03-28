A Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft is pictured in the sunset twilight after returning from a search flight for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Australian authorities said a search plane had spotted objects in the new Indian Ocean search area where an international team is looking for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370 on Friday.

The Australian Maritime and Safety Authority (AMSA) said it was awaiting images from the Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion, which was on its way back to base.

The sightings would need to be confirmed by ship, which was not expected until Saturday, AMSA said in its official twitter feed.

The search for the missing Malaysian jetliner was shifted 1,100 km (685 miles) north on Friday after Australian authorities received new radar information from Malaysia.

