Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
SYDNEY Australian authorities said a search plane had spotted objects in the new Indian Ocean search area where an international team is looking for wreckage from Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL Flight MH370 on Friday.
The Australian Maritime and Safety Authority (AMSA) said it was awaiting images from the Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion, which was on its way back to base.
The sightings would need to be confirmed by ship, which was not expected until Saturday, AMSA said in its official twitter feed.
The search for the missing Malaysian jetliner was shifted 1,100 km (685 miles) north on Friday after Australian authorities received new radar information from Malaysia.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
NEW DELHI India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government has no plans to tax agricultural income, a day after a senior economic adviser touched a political nerve by proposing farmers pay income tax like people in cities.