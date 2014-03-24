(Corrects crew numbers in para 3)
By Clare Baldwin and Antoni Slodkowski
HONG KONG/TOKYO, March 23 Some trace of the
passion that Zaharie Ahmad Shah had for flying can be found in
the trail of e-mail exchanges and online message board posts
that detail the Malaysia Airlines pilot's construction
of a state-of-the-art flight simulator at home.
Now the stack of computer monitors, graphics cards and
software he painstakingly sourced and improved is being pored
over by investigators trying to make sense of the disappearance
more than two weeks ago of the passenger jet he was piloting.
There is no evidence that Zaharie was responsible for the
loss of Flight MH370, which had 227 passengers and 12 crew,
including the 53-year-old captain, aboard.
In fact, many in the online community of specialist vendors
and flying enthusiasts whom Zaharie turned to for components and
advice say it is common for pilots to enjoy flying so much that
they have simulators at home.
"Many pilots contact me interested in making 'home'
simulators. Zaharie along with some others pilots actually used
my motion controllers to upgrade the realism of their simulators
by building motion platforms," Thanos Kontogiannis, a
California-based aviation enthusiast who helped Zaharie build
the simulator, posted on his blog on Monday.
Kontogiannis, whose LinkedIn profile and blog describe him
as a San Diego-based Qualcomm employee who builds
motion controllers in his spare time, did not respond to
requests for comment.
But with investigators convinced that the missing plane was
diverted thousands of miles off its scheduled course from Kuala
Lumpur to Beijing by a skilled aviator, attention has focused on
Zaharie and the 27-year-old co-pilot, Fariq Abdul Hamid.
Malaysian police seized the simulator last week from
Zaharie's gated home in an upscale suburb west of Kuala Lumpur.
Games he was running from the Microsoft "Flight Simulator"
series and the latest "X-plane" title were being examined.
"Looking through the flight logs in these simulator games is
a key part of the investigation," said an official with direct
knowledge of the investigation into Zaherie and his co-pilot.
"X-plane 10 was interesting to investigators because it was
the latest thing Zaharie bought. Also it is the most advanced
out there and had all sorts of emergency and combat scenarios."
Malaysian investigators have asked the FBI for help in
memory recovery after discovering some data was deleted on Feb.
3.
VIRTUAL COCKPIT
Zaharie spent thousands of hours in the virtual cockpit of
the machine playing flying games or boosting its capabilities.
He seemed proud of the results.
On the evening of Nov. 17, 2012, he posted a picture of his
newly-finished simulator and its specifications to an online
forum, calling it "awesome" and saying it was his "passion". He
said it was "time to take to the next level of simulation" with
a motion controller and that he was "looking for buddies".
A motion controller makes the chair of the simulator pitch
and turn like in a real cockpit to simulate the climbs, descents
and banked turns of a real plane. Zaharie's set-up also included
a centre pedestal, where aircraft controls sit, and overhead
panel.
It's impossible to estimate exactly how much Zaharie spent
on his simulator, but rough estimate by Reuters shows it was
likely to be well in excess of $7,000.
Flight simulator costs vary depending on parts used. For
example, a replica Boeing-737 seat on Flight Simulator Center, a
website with simulator parts, costs almost $5,000. An overhead
panel listed on another website costs $800.
The software, currently a focus for investigators, would
have allowed him to practice landing at more than 33,000
airports, on aircraft carriers, oil rigs, frigates, which pitch
and roll with the waves, and heli-pads atop buildings.
Other software Zaharie was using would have let him to use
the Internet to fly with friends and he could have simulated "a
lot of malfunctions, emergencies, go-arounds, return-to-base or
divert with fairly exact procedures", according to Naoya
Fujiwara, a flight simulator expert from Japan.
He could have simulated any weather and even downloaded real
weather, wind and temperature data from a professional server,
Fujiwara said.
Given the large amount of cheap memory loaded onto modern
computers, it's unlikely Zaharie would have had to erase his
flight data for technical reasons - so it remains unclear why
some of the data was erased on Feb. 3.
"Today storage capacity is not a problem for a computer
running simulators," said Fernando Nunez Correas, a simulation
software developer using some of the same components as Zaharie.
Erasing data may have been part of a regular maintenance
routine or done to help improve the simulator's performance,
flight simulator users say.
He could not have practiced evading radar, for instance,
because radar is not part of the simulation, Nunez said.
(Additional reporting by Niki Koswanage in KUALA LUMPUR and
Noel Randewich in SAN FRANCISCO; Editing by Alex Richardson)