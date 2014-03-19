Sensex rises; banks rally as healthy earnings expected
Indian shares rose on Tuesday after three straight sessions of falls as the corporate results season kicked in with banks rallying on expectations of stronger earnings.
KUALA LUMPUR Investigators examining the March 8 disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL plane with 239 people aboard believe it most likely that the plane flew into the southern Indian Ocean, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday.
"The working assumption is that it went south, and furthermore that it went to the southern end of that corridor," said the source, referring to a search area stretching from west of Indonesia to the Indian Ocean west of Australia.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Michael Perry)
Indian shares rose on Tuesday after three straight sessions of falls as the corporate results season kicked in with banks rallying on expectations of stronger earnings.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum in which he won sweeping new powers.