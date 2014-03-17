By Sanjeev Miglani and Jibran Ahmed
| NEW DELHI/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 17
NEW DELHI/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 17 Aviation
officials in Pakistan, India and Central Asia as well as Taliban
militants said they knew nothing about the whereabouts of a
missing Malaysian jetliner on Monday after the search for Flight
MH370 extended into their territory.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished on March 8
about an hour into its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with
239 people aboard and investigators are now increasingly
convinced it was diverted thousands of miles off course.
Malaysia said it had sent diplomatic notes to all countries
along an arc of northern and southern search corridors including
India and Pakistan, requesting radar and satellite information
as well as land, sea and air search operations.
Indian defence officials rejected the possibility of a plane
flying for hours above the country undetected.
"The idea that the plane flew through Indian airspace for
several hours without anyone noticing is bizarre," a defence
ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"These are wild reports, without any basis," he said, adding
a pilot would have to know the precise location of all Indian
radars and surveillance systems to be able to get around them.
Explaining why this was unlikely, he said surveillance was
so tight on India's border facing its nuclear arch-rival
Pakistan that the air force scrambled a pair of Sukhoi fighters
last month after an unidentified object showed up on the radar.
It turned out to be a weather balloon drifting towards the
Pakistan border.
MYSTERY
Pakistani officials said they had detected nothing
suspicious in the skies after the plane vanished.
"We have checked the radar recording for the period but
found no clue about the ill-fated flight," the Civil Aviation
Authority said in a statement.
Central Asian countries Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, at the
northern end of the search arc, said no unidentified planes had
entered their air space on March 8.
"Even if all on-board equipment is switched off, it is
impossible to fly through in a silent mode," the Kazakh Civil
Aviation Committee said in a statement sent to Reuters. "There
are also military bodies monitoring the country's air space."
As the search widened, some observers suggested the plane
might have flown to remote mountainous areas abutting Pakistan's
border with Afghanistan where Taliban militants are holed up.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in
Afghanistan, who are seeking to oust foreign troops and set up
an Islamic state, said the missing plane had nothing to do with
them.
"It happened outside Afghanistan and you can see that even
countries with very advanced equipment and facilities cannot
figure out where it went," he said. "So we also do not have any
information as it is an external issue."
A commander with the Pakistani Taliban, a separate entity
fighting the Pakistani government, said the fragmented group
could only dream about such an operation.
"We wish we had an opportunity to hijack such a plane," he
told Reuters by telephone from the lawless North Waziristan
region.
In Delhi, the defence official said that theoretically the
aircraft could have flown a path hugging close to the Himalayas
where radar is less effective because of the mountains.
But again for that sort of "terrain masking", you'd need
intelligence and the skills of a military pilot, he said.
In Port Blair, capital of the remote, forested Andaman and
Nicobar Islands, the Indian Navy Ship Kesari returned to its
base after being recalled following a two-day search scanning
the Andaman Sea.
A senior defence source there said that if the plane had
crashed in the area light debris could have drifted a vast
distance.
"I would estimate that debris would be travelling at least
15 nautical miles an hour, so you can imagine how far it would
be after more than a week," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in KABUL, Syed Raza
Hassan in ISLAMABAD, Nita Bhalla in PORT BLAIR, Raushan
Nurshayeva in ASTANA and Olga Dzyubenko in BISHKEK; Writing by
Maria Golovnina in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Nick Macfie)