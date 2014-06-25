KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 Malaysia Airlines is not
in talks with any other airline to help its planned
restructuring as the loss-making carrier seeks to turn around a
slump in business since the disappearance of Flight MH370 last
March, its chief executive said.
"No, we are not," Malaysian Airline System Bhd's (MAS)
CEO Ahmad Jauhari told reporters when asked about
possible talks.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said last week it is not in talks
with Malaysia Airlines for an equity investment, dismissing
media reports.
Malaysian state investor Khazanah, which owns 69
percent of the airline, said on June 10 the government will
disclose plans to restructure the carrier within six to 12
months. At the time Khazanah said MAS had enough
cash to ensure operations for 12 months.
