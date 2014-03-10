By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, March 10
BANGKOK, March 10 With huge numbers of visitors
and patchy law enforcement, Thailand has a booming black market
for fake identity documents, and it was here that two passengers
on a missing Malaysia Airlines jet were apparently able to get
hold of stolen passports.
Thai authorities struggle to track thousands of lost or
stolen passports each year. Some are known to be sold on through
syndicates to drug traffickers. Others are suspected to have
ended up in the hands of Islamist militants.
"Fake passports and identity fraud in general is a massive
problem in Thailand," police commander and Thailand's Interpol
director Apichart Suriboonya told Reuters.
Sometimes documents are sold by their owners to cover travel
costs, Apichart said.
They are passed on to middlemen, Thai or foreign, who work
with criminal networks, he said. The passports may be altered,
for example with a new photograph, but sometimes the fraudulent
user hopes to pass as the real owner.
The passenger manifest issued by Malaysia Airlines
included the names of two Europeans - Austrian Christian Kozel
and Italian Luigi Maraldi - who were not on the plane. Both had
passports stolen on the Thai holiday island of Phuket.
The passports were used to buy tickets from travel agents in
the resort town of Pattaya, to Beijing and on to Europe. Thai
and foreign investigators were questioning staff at one travel
agent on Monday.
There is no evidence the plane's disappearance is linked to
the two passengers travelling under the stolen passports.
Police showed Reuters a copy of Maraldi's passport used to
make the travel booking with what was apparently the original
photograph of Maraldi in it. It was not immediately clear if the
tickets were bought online or collected.
Thailand's fake document business has been flourishing for
years.
In 2010, Thai and Spanish authorities arrested suspected
members of an international ring providing forged passports to
militants. Thai authorities say the ring may have passed fake
documents to those behind the Madrid train bombings in 2004.
Pockets of Bangkok are notorious counterfeit goods emporiums
with fake drivers' licences, press cards and airline cabin crew
identity cards on display. The Thai capital also boasts experts
in forging visas.
"Thailand is fertile territory for people looking to steal
European passports, there are lots of foreigners and many
foreigners visit," a European diplomat said.
"UNSAVOURY CHARACTERS"
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said more than 60,000
passports - both Thai and foreign - were reported missing or
stolen in Thailand between January 2012 and June 2013.
Police in Phuket said Maraldi reported his passport stolen
in June last year, while Kozel's passport was reported stolen in
March 2012. Police said they get reports of up to 10 lost
passports a month in the province.
Phuket police officer Angkarn Yasanop said foreigners can
earn $200 to sell their passport and then report it stolen. Many
lost or stolen passports end up with Thais and other Southeast
Asians trying to migrate for work, he said.
Larry Cunningham, who recently retired as Australia's
honorary consul in Phuket, said a huge problem was tourists
leaving passports as a deposit when renting jet-skis or
motorbikes.
Crooked operators then make a false allegation of damage.
The tourist, unwilling to pay, reports the passport stolen at an
embassy on consulate and gets a new one. The old passport is
sold on into the underworld.
"Phuket has some very, very unsavoury characters and they're
not all Thais," Cunningham said. "Nothing would surprise me
about Phuket."
Interpol's stolen and lost travel documents (SLTD) database
contains 40 million records from 167 countries but its secretary
general, Ronald Noble, says not enough countries are using it.
"The bad news is that, despite being incredibly cost
effective and deployable to virtually anywhere in the world,
only a handful of countries are systematically using SLTD to
screen travellers," Noble told a conference last month.
Apichart said Thai databases were not properly linked to
Interpol data.
"The technology we use in Thailand to check fraudulent
identity cards is outdated at many points of entry," he said.
(Additional reporting by Robert Birsel, Raju Gopalakrishnan and
Jutarat Skulpichetrat; Editing by Alex Richardson)