SINGAPORE, March 10 Here is a timeline of events
in the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner
which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing early on Saturday:
SATURDAY, MARCH 8
- Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Flight departs at 12:21
a.m. (1421 GMT Friday), and is due to land in Beijing at 6:30
a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day
- On board the Boeing 777-200ER are 227 passengers
and 12 crew.
- Airline loses contact with plane between 1-2 hours after
takeoff.
- No distress signal is given, and weather is clear at the
time.
- Missing plane last has contact with air traffic
controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the
Malaysian town of Kota Bharu.
- Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) says plane
failed to check in as scheduled at 1721 GMT while flying over
sea between Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City.
- Flight tracking website flightaware.com shows plane flew
northeast over Malaysia after takeoff and climbed to altitude of
35,000 feet. The flight vanished from website's tracking records
a minute later while still climbing.
- Malaysia and Vietnam conduct joint search and rescue
operation. China says dispatches two maritime rescue ships to
the South China Sea to help in search and rescue. U.S. says also
sends ships and plane to help.
- Malaysia search ships see no sign of wreckage in area
where flights last made contact.
- Airline says flight was carrying 154 people from China and
Taiwan, 38 Malaysians, seven Indonesians and six Australians.
Manifest shows other nationalities as being from: India, France,
United States, New Zealand, Ukraine, Canada, Russia, Italy, the
Netherlands and Austria.
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calls Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak, urges Malaysia quickly and vigorously push search
and rescue work.
- Vietnam says giant oil slick and column of smoke seen in
its waters.
- Two men from Austria and Italy, listed among the
passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, are not in
fact on board. They say their passports were stolen.
SUNDAY, MARCH 9
- Malaysia Airlines says fears worst and is working with
U.S. company that specialises in disaster recovery.
- The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board dispatches
team to Asia to help investigate incident. Technical advisers
from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing also
fly to Asia.
- Malaysian authorities investigate identities of at least
two other passengers in addition to two who were found to be
using stolen passports.
- Malaysian Transport and Defence Minister says Malaysian
investigators meet counterparts from the U.S. FBI.
- Radar indicates flight may have turned back from its
scheduled route to Beijing before disappearing.
- Malaysian rescue teams expand their search to the
country's western coast.
- Malaysian authorities pore over CCTV footage and question
immigration officers and guards at Kuala Lumpur's international
airport, concerned that a security breach may be connected to
incident.
- Interpol says at least two passports recorded as lost or
stolen in its database were used by passengers, and it is
"examining additional suspect passports".
- Malaysia's state news agency quotes Home Minister Ahmad
Zahid Hamidi as saying the passengers using the stolen European
passports were of Asian appearance.
- Investigators narrow focus of inquiries on possibility
plane disintegrated in mid-flight, a source who is involved in
the investigations in Malaysia tells Reuters.
- Vietnamese navy plane spots an object suspected of
belonging to the airliners. Too dark to be certain the object is
part of plane. More aircraft to be dispatched to investigate the
site, in waters off southern Vietnam, in the morning.
