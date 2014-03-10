(Corrects typo in final paragraph)
SINGAPORE, March 10 Here is a timeline of events
in the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner
which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing early on Saturday:
SATURDAY, MARCH 8
- Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Flight departs at 12:21
a.m. (1421 GMT Friday), and is due to land in Beijing at 6:30
a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day. On board the Boeing
777-200ER are 227 passengers and 12 crew.
- Airline loses contact with plane between 1-2 hours after
takeoff. No distress signal and weather is clear at the time.
- Missing plane last has contact with air traffic
controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the
Malaysian town of Kota Bharu.
- Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam says plane failed to
check in as scheduled at 1721 GMT while flying over sea between
Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City.
- Flight tracking website flightaware.com shows plane flew
northeast over Malaysia after takeoff and climbed to altitude of
35,000 feet. The flight vanished from website's tracking records
a minute later while still climbing.
- Malaysia search ships see no sign of wreckage in area
where flights last made contact. Vietnam says giant oil slick
and column of smoke seen in its waters.
- Two men from Austria and Italy, listed among the
passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, are not in
fact on board. They say their passports were stolen.
SUNDAY, MARCH 9
- Malaysia Airlines says fears worst and is working with
U.S. company that specialises in disaster recovery.
- Radar indicates flight may have turned back from its
scheduled route to Beijing before disappearing.
- Malaysian rescue teams expand their search to the
country's western coast.
- Interpol says at least two passports recorded as lost or
stolen in its database were used by passengers, and it is
"examining additional suspect passports".
- Malaysia's state news agency quotes Home Minister Ahmad
Zahid Hamidi as saying the passengers using the stolen European
passports were of Asian appearance.
- Investigators narrow focus of inquiries on possibility
plane disintegrated in mid-flight, a source who is involved in
the investigations in Malaysia tells Reuters.
MONDAY, MARCH 10
- The United States review of American spy satellite imagery
shows no signs of mid-air explosion.
- As dozens of ships and aircraft from seven countries scour
the seas around Malaysia and south of Vietnam, questions mounted
over whether a bomb or hijacking could have brought down the
Boeing airliner.
- Hijacking could not be ruled out, said the head of
Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority, Azharuddin Abdul Rahmanthe,
adding the missing jet was an "unprecedented aviation mystery".
- The disappearance of the Malaysian airliner could dent the
national carrier's plan to return to profit by end-2014, equity
analysts said. Shares in MAS hit a record low on Monday.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Michael Perry)