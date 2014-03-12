(Corrects time of departure on Saturday to 12:41 a.m. (1441 GMT
Friday))
SINGAPORE, March 12 Here is a timeline of events
in the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner
which vanished from radar screens on a flight from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing early on Saturday:
SATURDAY, MARCH 8
- Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Flight departs at 12:41
a.m. (1441 GMT Friday), and is due to land in Beijing at 6:30
a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day. On board the Boeing
777-200ER are 227 passengers and 12 crew.
- Airline loses contact with plane between 1-2 hours after
takeoff. No distress signal and weather is clear at the time.
- Missing plane last has contact with air traffic
controllers 120 nautical miles off the east coast of the
Malaysian town of Kota Bharu.
- Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam says plane failed to
check in as scheduled at 1721 GMT while flying over sea between
Malaysia and Ho Chi Minh City.
- Flight tracking website flightaware.com shows plane flew
northeast over Malaysia after takeoff and climbed to altitude of
35,000 feet. The flight vanished from website's tracking records
a minute later while still climbing.
- Malaysia search ships see no sign of wreckage in area
where flights last made contact. Vietnam says giant oil slick
and column of smoke seen in its waters.
- Two men from Austria and Italy, listed among the
passengers on a missing Malaysia Airlines flight, are not in
fact on board. They say their passports were stolen.
SUNDAY, MARCH 9
- Malaysia Airlines says fears worst and is working with
U.S. company that specialises in disaster recovery.
- Radar indicates flight may have turned back from its
scheduled route to Beijing before disappearing.
- Interpol says at least two passports recorded as lost or
stolen in its database were used by passengers, and it is
"examining additional suspect passports".
- Investigators narrow focus of inquiries on possibility
plane disintegrated in mid-flight, a source who is involved in
the investigations in Malaysia tells Reuters.
MONDAY, MARCH 10
- The United States review of American spy satellite imagery
shows no signs of mid-air explosion.
- As dozens of ships and aircraft from seven countries scour
the seas around Malaysia and south of Vietnam, questions mounted
over whether a bomb or hijacking could have brought down the
Boeing airliner.
- Hijacking could not be ruled out, said the head of
Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority, Azharuddin Abdul Rahmanthe,
adding the missing jet was an "unprecedented aviation mystery".
- The disappearance of the Malaysian airliner could dent the
national carrier's plan to return to profit by end-2014, equity
analysts said. Shares in MAS hot a record low on Monday.
TUESDAY, MARCH 11
- Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble names the two men
who boarded jet with stolen passports as Iranians, aged 18 and
29, who had entered Malaysia using their real passports. "The
more information we get, the more we are inclined to conclude it
is not a terrorist incident," Noble said.
- Malaysian police chief said the younger man appeared to be
an illegal immigrant. His mother was waiting for him in
Frankfurt and had been in contact with authorities, he said.
- Malaysian police say they are investigating whether any
passengers or crew on the plane had personal or psychological
problems that might shed light on the mystery, along with the
possibility of a hijacking, sabotage or mechanical failure.
- Malaysia's military believes missing jet turned and flew
hundreds of kilometres to the west after it last made contact
with civilian air traffic control off the country's east coast,
a senior officer told Reuters. The jet made it into the Strait
of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping channels, along
Malaysia's west coast, said the officer.
- A Colorado-based company has put "crowdsourcing" to work
in search for a missing jet, enlisting Internet users to comb
through satellite images of more than 1,200 square miles (3,200
square km) of open seas for any signs of wreckage.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12
- The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet expands
to an area stretching from China to India, as authorities
struggle to answer what had happened to the aircraft that
vanished almost five days ago with 239 people on board.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Michael Perry)