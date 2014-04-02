KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 Below is the full transcript of communications between missing Flight MH370 and air traffic controllers in Kuala Lumpur, released on Tuesday by Hishammuddin Hussein, minister of defense and acting transport minister. "The transcript has been shared with the families, and is attached as an Annex to this press release. There is no indication of anything abnormal in the transcript," said Hussein in an email. The last words from the cockpit were "Good night Malaysian three seven zero", changing the account from the previous "All right, good night.". 12:25:53 MAS 370 Delivery MAS 370 Good Morning 12:26:02 ATC MAS 370 Standby and Malaysia Six is cleared to Frankfurt via AGOSA Alpha Departure six thousand feet squawk two one zero six 12:26:19 ATC ... MAS 370 request level 12:26:21 MAS 370 MAS 370 we are ready requesting flight level three five zero to Beijing 12:26:39 ATC MAS 370 is cleared to Beijing via PIBOS A Departure Six Thousand Feet squawk two one five seven 12:26:45 MAS 370 Beijing PIBOS A Six Thousand Squawk two one five seven, MAS 370 Thank You 12:26:53 ATC MAS 370 Welcome over to ground 12:26:55 MAS 370 Good Day LUMPUR GROUND 12:27:27 MAS 370 Ground MAS370 Good morning Charlie One Requesting push and start 12:27: 34 ATC MAS370 Lumpur Ground Morning Push back and start approved Runway 32 Right Exit via Sierra 4. 12:27:40 MAS 370 Push back and start approved 32 Right Exit via Sierra 4 POB239 Mike Romeo Oscar 12:27:45 ATC Copied 12:32:13 MAS 370 MAS377 request taxi. 12:32:26 ATC MAS37..... (garbled) ... standard route. Hold short Bravo 12:32:30 MAS 370 Ground, MAS370. You are unreadable. Say again. 12:32:38 ATC MAS370 taxi to holding point Alfa 11 Runway 32 Right via standard route. Hold short of Bravo. 12:32:42 MAS 370 Alfa 11 Standard route Hold short Bravo MAS370. 12:35:53 ATC MAS 370 Tower 12:36:19 ATC (garbled) ... Tower ... (garbled) MAS 370 1188 MAS370 Thank you LUMPUR TOWER 12:36:30 MAS 370 Tower MAS370 Morning 12:36:38 ATC MAS370 good morning. Lumpur Tower. Holding point.. ..10 32 Right 12:36:50 MAS 370 Alfa 10 MAS370 12:38:43 ATC 370 line up 32 Right Alfa 10. MAS 370 Line up 32 Right Alfa 10 MAS370. 12:40:38 ATC 370 32 Right Cleared for take-off. Good night. MAS 370 32 Right Cleared for take-off MAS370. Thank you Bye. LUMPUR APPROACH 12:42:05 MAS 370 Departure Malaysian Three Seven Zero 12:42:10 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero selamat pagi identified. Climb flight level one eight zero cancel SID turn right direct to IGARI 12:42:48 MAS 370 Okay level one eight zero direct IGARI Malaysian one err Three Seven Zero 12:42:52 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact Lumpur Radar One Three Two Six good night MAS 370 Night One Three Two Six Malaysian Three Seven Zero LUMPUR RADAR (AREA) 12:46:51 MAS 370 Lumpur Control Malaysian Three Seven Zero 12:46:51 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero Lumpur radar Good Morning climb flight level two five zero 12:46:54 MAS370 Morning level two five zero Malaysian Three Seven Zero 12:50:06 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero climb flight level three five zero 12:50:09 MAS370 Flight level three five zero Malaysian Three Seven Zero 01:01:14 MAS370 Malaysian Three Seven Zero maintaining level three five zero 01:01:19 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero 01:07:55 MAS370 Malaysian...Three Seven Zero maintaining level three five zero 01:08:00 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero 01:19:24 ATC Malaysian Three Seven Zero contact Ho Chi Minh 120 decimal 9 Good Night 01:19:29 MAS370 Good Night Malaysian Three Seven Zero (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur bureau)