KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Malaysia is working with
U.S. investigators to establish if there is any satellite
information that could help locate an airliner with 239 people
on board that has been missing for nearly a week, a senior
government official said on Friday.
"They indicated they were studying the possibility of
satellite communication. Whatever they have and will share with
us," Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, the head of Malaysia's Civil
Aviation Authority, told a news conference.
Two sources close to the investigation said on Thursday that
satellites picked up faint electronic pulses from Malaysia
Airlines Flight 370 after it went missing on Saturday,
but the signals gave no information about where the stray jet
was heading and little else about its fate.