WASHINGTON, March 13 A new search area may be
opened in the Indian Ocean as authorities try to determine what
happened to a missing Malaysian airliner, the White House said
on Thursday.
"It's my understanding that based on some new information
that's not necessarily conclusive, but new information, an
additional search area may be opened in the Indian Ocean," White
House spokesman Jay Carney said. "And we are consulting with
international partners about the appropriate assets to deploy."
Carney did not specify the nature of the information, and he
sidestepped a question about whether the United States had
confidence in the Malaysian government's investigation.
"I just don't have an evaluation to make," he said. "What I
can tell you is that we're working with the Malaysian government
to try to find the plane; find out what happened to it for the
sake of the families and, obviously, for the sake of knowing
what caused the plane to disappear."
United States assistance in the search for the missing
Malaysia Airlines plane has included deploying U.S. Navy vessels
and sending National Transportation Safety Board and Federal
Aviation Administration officials to Malaysia.
"There are a number of possible scenarios that are being
investigated as to what happened to the flight. And we are not
in a position at this time to make conclusions about what
happened, unfortunately. But we're actively participating in the
search," Carney told a regular news briefing.
"We're looking at information, pursuing possible leads,
working within the investigation being led by the Malaysian
government."
The Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd entered the
Strait of Malacca, west of the Malaysian peninsula, and was
headed toward the Indian Ocean to continue the search, U.S.
defense officials said.
The Kidd had been searching areas south of the Gulf of
Thailand, along with the destroyer USS Pinckney.
The Navy was also sending its advanced P-8A Poseidon
long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft from a base in Japan
to join the search.