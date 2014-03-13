PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, March 13 Vietnam has
already searched the area where Chinese satellites showed
objects that could be debris from a missing Malaysia Airlines
jet but a plane has been sent to check the area again,
Vietnamese military officials said.
"We are aware and we sent planes to cover that area over the
past three days," Deputy Transport Minister Pham Quy Tieu told
Reuters. "Today a (military) plane will search the area again,"
he said.
Another military official said Vietnam was waiting to see
photographs taken by a Chinese satellite on Sunday in waters
northeast of Kuala Lumpur and south of Vietnam in order to
identify the exact location for further inspection.
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh, Mai Nguyen and Nguye Huy
Kham; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)