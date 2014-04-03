* Search area edges north as data refined - Australian
By Swati Pandey and Niluksi Koswanage
PERTH/KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 Malaysia's prime
minister visited the Australian search base for missing Flight
MH370 on Thursday as a nuclear-powered submarine joined the
near-four week hunt that has so far failed to find any sign of
the missing airliner and the 239 people on board.
Najib Razak joined his Australian counterpart Tony Abbott at
RAAF Base Pearce, near Perth, where aircrews from seven
countries have been flying dozens of missions deep into the
southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from the Malaysia
Airlines jet.
"The world expects us to do our level best, and I'm very
confident we will indeed show what we can do together as a group
of nations; that we want to find answers, that we want to
provide comfort to the families and we will not rest until
answers are indeed found," said Najib, as the two leaders spoke
to search and recovery team at the air base.
The Boeing 777 lost communications and disappeared
from civilian radar less than an hour into an overnight flight
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8.
It was briefly picked up on military radar on the other side
of Malaysia and analysis of subsequent hourly electronic "pings"
sent to a satellite led investigators to conclude the plane
crashed far off the west Australian coast hours later.
Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston, the head of the
Australian agency coordinating the operation, said an
international air crash investigation team with analysts from
Malaysia, the United States, Britain, China and Australia was
continuing to refine the search area.
"Based on that continuing flow of information, the search
area is being continually adjusted and today it will be adjusted
to move the search area a little bit further to the north," he
told Najib and Abbott at the base.
HUGE SEARCH AREA
On Thursday, up to eight planes and nine ships will join the
search area of about 223,000 sq km (86,000 sq miles) - roughly
the size of the U.S. state of Minnesota - some 1,680 km (1,040
miles) west-north-west of Perth, he said.
Britain is also sending HMS Tireless, a Trafalgar-class
nuclear submarine with sonar capabilities, to help with the
search, Malaysia's transport ministry said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Sonar may help find the plane's "black box" voice and data
recorders, which only have an expected battery life of around 30
days and are key to unlocking what happened on the flight.
An Australian navy ship fitted with a U.S. black box
detector and unmanned submarine is also on its way to the search
area.
But experts have warned the "Towed Pinger Locator" may be of
little use unless investigators can get a much better idea of
exactly where the plane went into water, because its limited
range and the slow speed at which it must be pulled behind the
ship mean it cannot cover large areas of ocean quickly.
On Monday it will be 30 days since the plane went missing.
Australia's Abbott warned that the task would not be easy.
"We cannot be certain of success, but we can be certain of
the professionalism and the effort that will be brought to the
task," he said.
CONTINUED CRITICISM
Najib arrived in Perth with Malaysia coming under fresh fire
for its handling of the incident, after authorities there
changed their account of the plane's critical last
communication.
Malaysia on Tuesday released the full transcript of
communications between the cockpit and local air traffic
control.
While indicating nothing abnormal, the transcript showed the
final words from the cockpit were not the casual "All right,
good night" that authorities first reported, but the more
standard "Good night Malaysian three seven zero."
Malaysian authorities have faced heavy criticism,
particularly from China, for mismanaging the search, now in its
fourth fruitless week, and holding back information. Most of the
239 people on board the flight were Chinese.
Authorities have not ruled out mechanical problems as
causing the disappearance, but say all the evidence suggests the
plane was deliberately diverted from its scheduled route.
Malaysia's police chief said the investigation was focusing
on the cabin crew and pilots, after clearing all 227 passengers
of possible involvement in hijacking, sabotage or having
personal or psychological problems that could have been
connected to the disappearance.
