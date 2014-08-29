BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Shares in Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of a material announcement.
MAS said its shares will be suspended from 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), confirming an earlier report by Reuters.
The share suspension comes ahead of the announcement of the airline's planned restructuring, which could include job cuts and a change in top management.
Khazanah Nasional, the airline's majority shareholder, will be holding a press conference on MAS at 3 p.m. local time(0700 GMT) on Friday.
MAS reported a net loss of 307.04 million ringgit ($97.27 million) in its second quarter and said its earnings in the second half will be hit by lower passenger bookings after the two jet disasters this year. (1 US dollar = 3.1565 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year