BEIJING, March 25 Dozens of angry relatives of passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner clashed with police outside the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing on Tuesday as they demanded the airline and the government in Kuala Lumpur explain what happened.

The relatives threw water bottles at police, who had formed a human wall around the embassy gate. Many of the protesters were pushed back, witnesses said. A woman who fainted was carried away on a stretcher. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)