KUALA LUMPUR Aug 14 Malaysia on Thursday
declared a national day of mourning on August 22, when 16 bodies
from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, downed over
eastern Ukraine last month, are set to arrive from the
Netherlands.
The government said it would decide next week if the day
will also be a public holiday, signalling the closure of public
offices and financial markets.
Twenty-four of the 43 Malaysians on the flight have been
identified by Dutch investigators almost a month after the
jetliner carrying 298 people was downed on July 17, suspected to
have been hit by a surface-to-air missile.
"The names of the victims will be released on the day they
are brought back to Malaysia," Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin
Yassin told reporters.
"As for now, it is a national day of mourning, not a public
holiday. We will discuss with the cabinet about this matter."
Authorities say that 15 of the 16 bodies to be brought back
are those of Malaysians, while the last is a Dutch national,
whose remains have been requested to be buried in Malaysia.
At least two Malaysian women on board are known to have been
married to Dutch citizens.
Of the 43 Malaysians aboard the flight, 15 were crew and two
were infants. The plane was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala
Lumpur when it was shot down in a separatist-held area of
Ukraine.
