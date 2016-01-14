White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police are beefing up security in public areas and taking extra measures to secure border areas in the aftermath of bomb attacks in neighbouring Indonesia's capital city on Thursday.
Inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that Malaysia is now on "alert to the highest degree", amid concerns that global terrorism may infiltrate the Southeast Asian country.
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.