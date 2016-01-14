KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police are beefing up security in public areas and taking extra measures to secure border areas in the aftermath of bomb attacks in neighbouring Indonesia's capital city on Thursday.

Inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that Malaysia is now on "alert to the highest degree", amid concerns that global terrorism may infiltrate the Southeast Asian country.

