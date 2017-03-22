KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said on Wednesday it would set up a logistics hub in
the Malaysian capital that will serve as the Chinese e-commerce
company's regional distribution hub.
The logistics hub "will function as a centralized customs
clearance, warehousing and fulfilment facility for Malaysia and
the region, to deliver faster clearance for imports and
exports," Alibaba said in a statement.
It will be part of a digital free trade zone set to be
developed close to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak launched the free trade
zone along with Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of
Alibaba, on Wednesday.
Reuters had reported on Saturday citing sources that Alibaba
planned to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to
cater to its fast-growing business in the region.
