KUALA LUMPUR Oct 23 Malaysia's self-styled
image as a global leader of moderate Islam has been undermined
by a court ruling that only Muslims can use the word "Allah" to
refer to God, with a growing number of Muslim scholars and
commentators condemning the decision.
A Malaysian court ruled last week that the word was "not an
integral part of the faith in Christianity", overturning a
previous ruling that allowed a Malay-language Roman Catholic
newspaper to use the word.
Since then, confusion has reigned over the interpretation of
the ruling, with government ministers, lawyers and Muslim
authorities giving widely diverging views on its scope. Critics
of the decision have said it casts a chill on religious rights
in Muslim-majority Malaysia, which has substantial minorities of
ethnic Chinese and Indians.
Commentators in some countries that practise Islam more
strictly than Malaysia have condemned the ruling, arguing that
the word Allah has been used by different faiths for centuries.
Christians in Malaysia's eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak
have used the word for generations, as have Christians in the
Middle East.
Pakistan's Dawn newspaper said in a commentary that the
decision was a "sad reflection on how an otherwise modern
country, widely seen as a role model for the Muslim world, is
succumbing to the current trend of insularity in matters of
faith".
Reza Aslan, a prominent American Muslim theologian, called
the ruling a political decision and said it had made Malaysia an
international laughing stock.
"It's an embarrassment, it's shameful, it's not worthy of a
great country like Malaysia," he said this week on radio.
"(The ruling) just casts this negative light on a country
which ... is a model for Muslims around the world, and yet this
has made it a laughing stock. We are laughing at you."
Reza noted that the word Allah literally means "the God" and
thus could not be considered a name.
"It's almost a blasphemous thought to think that God has a
name."
The court's ruling came as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib
Razak seeks to consolidate his support among majority ethnic
Malays, who are Muslim by law, and secure the backing of
traditionalists following a divisive national election in May.
The editor of the Catholic newspaper is appealing against
the decision.
Facing a strong backlash to the ruling, government ministers
have said in recent days that the large population of Christians
in Sabah and Sarawak would not be affected by the ruling - an
interpretation disputed by most lawyers. They have also said the
ruling only applied to one particular newspaper rather than the
general use of the word.
Adding to the confusion, Malaysia's tourism minister said
this week that east Malaysians could use the word Allah in their
home states but not if they were in west Malaysia.
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said in an opinion
piece this week Muslim scholars outside of Malaysia found the
"Allah" issue "absurd".
"Few Muslims around the world would endorse the claim that
we have a monopoly on the word 'Allah'," he said.
