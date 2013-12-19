KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysia's AMMB Holdings
will sell a 51 percent stake in its insurance arm
AmLife Insurance for 812 million ringgit ($249 million) to U.S.
insurer Metlife Inc, the Asian lender said in a
statement on Thursday.
"With MetLife's global expertise, best-in-class
capabilities, innovative products and services, we will
materialise the full growth potential of our life insurance and
takaful businesses," AMMB's group managing director Ashok
Ramamurthy said in the statement.
Manulife Financial Corp and Zurich Insurance Group
were among the other suitors to submit first round
bids for the life insurance unit, as global and regional
insurers descend on Southeast Asia for acquisition
opportunities.
Asia-Pacific M&A in the insurance sector reached a
record$30.5 billion worth of deals last year, driven by activity
in places such as Malaysia and Thailand.
AMMB will retain a part share in AmLife and fifty-one
percent of AmFamily Takaful Berhad. The deal is subject to
regulatory approval from the central bank and Malaysia's finance
ministry.
As part of the deal, MetLife will also enter an exclusive
20-year agreement to sell insurance and takaful products through
AMMB's banking network across Malaysia.
Morgan Stanley was the exclusive financial advisor to AMMB.