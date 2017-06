Supporters of Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim shout slogans while holding a placard as they rally near the courthouse in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR Two people were injured by explosive devices on Monday as thousands of protesters gathered outside a Malaysian courthouse where opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was found acquitted of sodomy charges.

It was not clear what had caused the blasts, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that two explosive devices were placed under police cones in the carpark outside of the courthouse, police spokesman Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said.

Police were still looking into what the devices contained, and Ramli blamed "irresponsible parties" for the explosions.

