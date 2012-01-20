Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (C) talks to his supporters while his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail gives two thumbs-up after the verdict of his sodomy trial was announced in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian prosecutors said on Friday they have filed an appeal against opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's acquittal over a sodomy charge.

The Attorney General's Chambers said in a statement the prosecution has filed a notice of appeal to the court of appeal on Friday over a January 9 decision by the high court to clear Anwar over a charge of having sex with a former male aide.

"The victim's family has urged for an appeal to be filed against the said decision whilst the Malaysian Bar Council has given an opposing view," said the Attorney General's Chambers in a statement seen by Reuters.

"In this regard, to be fair to the parties concerned, especially the victim and Anwar Ibrahim, the Attorney General's Chambers wishes to emphasize that in making any decision, the department acts solely on the evidence and in accordance with the law, not influenced by any emotion or parties."

The appeal process takes a long time in Malaysian courts and is unlikely to affect the former deputy prime minister's political campaign ahead of widely expected elections this year.

But the possibility of another trial after the snap polls could hamper Anwar's ability to lead the opposition.

Sex between males is a criminal offence in this Southeast Asian country of 28 million people. Anwar, 64, has maintained that this sodomy charge was a plot by the government to prevent him from taking power.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ed Lane)