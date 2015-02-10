Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
GENEVA The U.N. Human Rights office said on Tuesday it was "disappointed" by the Malaysian Federal Court ruling upholding the conviction on sodomy charges of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.
"The bottom line for us is the charge in this case should not be a criminal offence," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing in Geneva.
Malaysia's highest court rejected on Tuesday an appeal by Anwar against a 2014 sodomy conviction, sending the politician who poses the greatest threat to the long-ruling party back to prison for five years.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.