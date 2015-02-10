Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media ahead of the verdict in his final appeal against a conviction for sodomy in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

GENEVA The U.N. Human Rights office said on Tuesday it was "disappointed" by the Malaysian Federal Court ruling upholding the conviction on sodomy charges of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

"The bottom line for us is the charge in this case should not be a criminal offence," U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing in Geneva.

Malaysia's highest court rejected on Tuesday an appeal by Anwar against a 2014 sodomy conviction, sending the politician who poses the greatest threat to the long-ruling party back to prison for five years.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)