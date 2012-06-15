By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 Malaysian tycoon Ananda
Krishnan plans to re-list Astro All Asia Networks by
end-September in a deal that would give the pay-TV firm a market
capitalisation of up to 15 billion ringgit ($4.7 billion),
according to two sources with direct knowledge of the flotation.
The initial public offering (IPO) plan by Ananda, Malaysia's
second-richest man, comes on the heels of a $2.8 billion sale of
his power assets and proposal to hive off a stake in his
satellite operator MEASAT Global in March.
"We are looking at the week from September 17," said one of
the sources, who declined to be identified as the details of the
IPO are not public yet.
"Our target is to achieve a market capitalisation of between
11 and 15 billion ringgit, hopefully everything goes smoothly,"
the source added.
The second source said the book-building process will start
in August or September.
Astro officials declined to comment when contacted.
If the IPO goes well, it will join a stable of listed
Ananda-linked firms such as telco Maxis and oil and
gas services provider Bumi Armada that have a combined
market capitalisation of about 60 billion ringgit.
Ananda recently mandated CIMB Investment Bank to advise him
on Astro's listing in a deal expected to raise around $1
billion, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
last week.
The IPO could well follow the listing of Malaysia's IGB Corp
Bhd retail real estate investment trust by early
September, a deal which is expected to raise up to 700 million
ringgit.
CIMB led Astro's delisting in 2010 in a deal that
valued it at around $2.8 billion. The investment bank also
handled its original IPO in 2003, along with Goldman Sachs
, DBS and UBS.
Malaysia's IPO market has outshone most other Asian
countries this year as a large domestic pension fund system and
the dominant role of local investors have shielded it from
global volatility.
Felda Global Ventures Holdings, the world's
third-largest palm oil company by acreage, priced its $3.1
billion IPO late on Wednesday near the top of an indicative
range, buoyed by strong demand from domestic investors to help
it counter a recent global trend of failed listings.
Hospital management firm IHH Healthcare's up-to-$2 billion
IPO has secured a strong cast of cornerstone investors ahead of
its pricing slated for July 12.