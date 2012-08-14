* Indicative offer price of 3.60 ringgit per share for
'bumiputra'
* Bumiputra portion seen worth $689 mln, market expects
around $1.5 bln IPO total
* Company targets dividend payout ratio at least 75 pct of
profit upon listing
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 Astro Malaysia Holdings
Bhd, a pay-TV firm controlled by tycoon Ananda Krishnan, has
offered IPO shares to indigenous "bumiputra" investors with an
indicative value of nearly $700 million, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said, in an IPO the market expects to
raise around $1.5 billion.
The IPO, which is seen listing by end-September, would be
Malaysia's third-largest this year after share sales by Felda
Global Ventures Holdings Bhd in June and IHH
Healthcare Bhd in July.
The offer at 3.60 ringgit a share opened late last week and
will close at 4 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, said the source,
who declined to be identified as details of the deal were not
yet public.
Based on the indicative price, the 597.69 million shares
reserved for bumiputra investors would be worth about 2.15
billion ringgit ($688.88 million).
A draft prospectus that the company filed last week to
regulators did not give any details on the size of the listing
or the time frame of the IPO process.
Bumiputra, or "sons of the soil", are majority ethnic Malays
and other indigenous people in Malaysia favoured by a
decades-old government policy in housing, education and
business.
Cornerstone investors will be offered more or less a similar
price, a second source with knowledge of the deal said.
"They have been approaching cornerstones," said the source,
who declined to be identified as the deal has not been made
public.
Astro officials were not immediately available to comment.
DIVIDEND APPEAL
Astro, with a residential pay-TV subscriber base of 3
million in Malaysia, stated in its draft prospectus that it
targeted a dividend payout ratio of not less than 75 percent of
its consolidated profit each fiscal year beginning Feb. 1, 2013.
"We intend to adopt a policy of active capital management,"
Astro said in the prospectus filed to Malaysia's Securities
Commission last Wednesday.
The plan is seen as a move to stoke investor interest amid
increasing competition from other Internet protocol television
providers in Malaysia, even though Astro has launched its own
version of on-demand video via broadband, an analyst said.
"Pay-TV companies are always at the mercy of content
providers. So costs are rising faster than revenue," said the
analyst, with an investment bank in Kuala Lumpur.
Astro made a pro forma net profit of 629.62 million
Malaysian ringgit ($201.74 million) for the fiscal year ended on
Jan. 31, 2012, a 23.9 percent drop from a year earlier despite
revenue rising 6.1 percent on a better pay-TV business, the
prospectus read.
The lower profit margin was due mainly to higher costs of
marketing and financing.
Astro said it intended to use 58 percent of the proceeds
raised in its forthcoming listing for capital expenditure -
ranging from investments in new corporate and technical
buildings to additional transponders, the prospectus showed.
Beyond the 58 percent allocated to capital expenditure it
said 29.3 percent would be used to repay bank borrowings, 8.6
percent for working capital and the rest for listing expenses.
The company had hired CIMB as the transaction
manager for the listing. Joint principal advisers are CIMB,
Maybank and RHB.
CIMB led Astro's delisting in 2010 in a deal that valued it
around $2.8 billion. The investment bank also handled its
original IPO in 2003, along with Goldman Sachs, DBS
and UBS.