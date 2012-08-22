By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 22 Astro Malaysia Holdings
Bhd, a pay-TV firm, is offering up to 1.52 billion shares in an
initial public offering, an updated draft prospectus showed on
Wednesday, which could be worth about $1.75 billion in the
country's third largest listing this year.
The IPO, expected to list by end-September, comes after
high-profile share sales by planter Felda Global Ventures
Holdings Bhd in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd
in July.
Astro, controlled by tycoon Ananda Krishnan, said the offer
represents up to 29.2 percent of its enlarged paid-up capital,
of which 597.69 million shares or 11.5 percent will be offered
to indigenous "bumiputra" investors, confirming what a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.
Another 661.75 million shares or 12.7 percent will be
allocated to other institutional and selected investors, while
259.865 million shares or 5 percent will be offered to retail
investors, Astro said.
Reuters reported last week that the IPO shares for
indigenous "bumiputra" investors would be based on an indicative
price of 3.60 ringgit apiece, valuing the indigenous tranche
around $700 million.
Based on that indicative price, the total 1.52 billion
shares offered would be worth about 5.47 billion ringgit ($1.75
billion).
The company has given no information on pricing of the
shares, and an initial draft prospectus released on Aug. 8 did
not provide any details on the size of the listing or a time
frame for the IPO process.
A separate source with knowledge of the deal said last week
that cornerstone investors were likely to be offered a price
similar to the bumiputra.
Bumiputra, or "sons of the soil", are majority ethnic Malays
and other indigenous people in Malaysia favoured by a
decades-old government policy in housing, education and
business.
Astro's draft prospectus said it would use 58 percent of the
proceeds for capital expenditure -- ranging from investments in
new corporate and technical buildings to additional transponders
-- while the remainder would be used to repay bank borrowings,
for working capital and for listing expenses.
Astro hired CIMB as the transaction manager for
the listing. Joint principal advisers are CIMB, Maybank
and RHB, according to the prospectus.
($1 = 3.1315 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Edmund Klamann)