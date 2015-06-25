SYDNEY, June 25 Australian police raided a home
and a business in central Melbourne on Thursday as part of a
foreign bribery investigation reportedly involving Malaysian
government officials and a multi-million dollar property deal.
Malaysia said on Wednesday it planned to investigate
allegations that its officials spent millions of dollars of
government funds to buy an apartment block in Melbourne at an
inflated cost and allegedly received kickbacks for the
transaction.
Australian Federal Police confirmed two premises in
Melbourne were raided as part of "Operation Carambola", which is
a probe into foreign bribery allegations. Australia's Fairfax
Media reported the raids were directly linked to the Malaysian
corruption allegations.
Fairfax reported earlier this week that the officials had
overpaid by A$4.75 million ($3.66 million) for an apartment
block, Dudley International House, bought in 2013 to house
Malaysian students studying in Melbourne.
The alleged kickbacks went to Malaysian firms that had close
links with a senior official at government agency MARA, the
report said. MARA was originally set up to drive development and
provide financial assistance to ethnic Malays.
MARA is conducting an internal audit and assisting an
investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,
officials of the investment agency told reporters at a news
conference on Wednesday.
The Australian government did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's government has been
roiled by corruption allegations surrounding Malaysian
state-linked entities, including the debt-ridden investment fund
1MDB.
His opponents, chief among them influential former prime
minister Mahathir Mohamad, have repeatedly called for Najib to
step down over 1MDB and other issues.
($1=1.2962 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)