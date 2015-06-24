KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 Malaysia said on Wednesday
it would investigate corruption allegations against government
officials in a multi-million dollar property deal in Australia,
the latest in a series of scandals plaguing Prime Minister Najib
Razak's government.
Australia's Fairfax Media reported on Tuesday that Malaysian
officials spent millions of dollars of government funds to buy
an apartment block in Melbourne at an inflated cost, and
allegedly received kickbacks for the transaction.
"Regarding the allegations of corruption linking several
individuals to a property purchase in Melbourne, the authorities
here will thoroughly investigate those allegations, and if there
are any wrongdoings and misappropriation, action will be taken,"
Najib said on his Facebook page and Twitter account.
The Fairfax Media report said the officials had overpaid by
4.75 million Australian dollars ($3.66 million) for an apartment
block, Dudley International House, bought in 2013 to house
Malaysian students studying in Melbourne.
The alleged kickbacks went to Malaysian firms that had close
links with a senior official at government agency MARA, the
report said. MARA was originally set up to drive development and
provide financial assistance to ethnic Malays.
Also involved was a senior Malaysian official and former
politician with close links to a Malaysian cabinet minister,
the report said. It also named other Malaysian nationals.
MARA is conducting an internal audit and assisting an
investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,
officials of the investment agency told reporters at a news
conference on Wednesday.
The Australian government did not immediately respond to
telephone calls and emails seeking comment.
Najib's government has been roiled by corruption allegations
surrounding Malaysian state-linked entities, including the
debt-ridden investment fund 1MDB.
His opponents, chief among them influential former prime
minister Mahathir Mohamad, have repeatedly called for Najib to
step down over 1MDB and other issues.
The country's auditor-general, a parliamentary panel, the
central bank and police are investigating claims of corruption
and mismanagement in 1MDB, as its debt of $11.6 billion weighs
on the country's sovereign ratings.
Malaysian opposition lawmakers have also queried a recent
deal by state-linked Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd
to buy a non-controlling stake in Indonesia's PT Eagle
High Plantations for $680 million.
($1=1.2962 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Praveen Menon; Additional
reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)