KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysia will issue
licenses and incentives for manufacturers to make small, energy
efficient cars in Southeast Asia's former auto hub, potentially
benefiting Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
who have operations there.
"We hope this National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2014 can
enable us to become the energy efficient vehicle hub in ASEAN in
the future," International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa
Mohamed told reporters at a news conference on Monday.
"We hope to raise total production volume to 1.25 million
vehicles by 2020 from some 0.57 million vehicles," he said.
Malaysia was overtaken as Southeast Asia's automotive hub in
the early 2000s by Thailand, which has followed a more open
policy toward foreign car makers setting up factories and
selling cars domestically.
In contrast, Malaysia has focused on developing domestic car
makers Proton Holdings Bhd and Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd
(Perodua).
