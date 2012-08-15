KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysian telco Axiata
Group Bhd said on Wednesday its unit Celcom Axiata Bhd
has priced its 5 billion ringgit ($1.61 billion) sukuk, or
Islamic bonds, in nominal value.
The fund raising, with tenures ranging from three to 10
years, marks Axiata's second Islamic debt programme established
this year.
It obtained the regulatory approval to issue $1.5 billon
worth of Islamic bonds to fund general corporate needs in July.
"Both programmes are in line with Axiata's on-going
group-wide initiative to optimise its balance sheet and improve
its financial flexibility," Axiata's president and group chief
executive officer Jamaludin Ibrahim said in a statement.
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refinance Celcom
Axiata's unit Celcom Transmission (M) Sdn Bhd's existing debt
and finance the company's capital expenditure as well as working
capital requirements.
"The successful refinancing is part of Axiata's active
capital management efforts, and is estimated to save over 350
million ringgit over the remaining tenure of the existing
unrated sukuk," said the company.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd are
the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers for the
sukuk programme. CIMB, HSBC and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd are
the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the programme.
($1 = 3.1148 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)