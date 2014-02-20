KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 Axiata Group Bhd,
Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market value, said
on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit was almost flat as revenue
just about offset high costs and foreign exchange losses from
its Indonesia operations.
Net profit stood at 575.6 million ringgit ($174.72
million)in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 0.8 percent from 571.1
million ringgit a year earlier, Axiata told the stock exchange
on Thursday.
"Excluding Indonesia, the group's performance would have
registered significantly strong double digit growth at all key
lines of revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax," Axiata said.
The company, which operates in fast growing economies like
Indonesia, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, announced a 14 sen per share
dividend.
Net profit for 2013 rose 1.6 percent percent to 2.55 billion
ringgit from 2012. The average estimate of 26 analysts polled
under Thomson Reuters Eikon stood at 2.74 billion ringgit for
full-year profits.
For the full statement, please see: