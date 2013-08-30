KUALA LUMPUR Aug 30 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market value, posted a 3.28 percent drop in second quarter profit, as weaker contributions from its Indonesia operations offset gains made by the firm's subsidiaries in Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Axiata earned 644.78 million ringgit ($194.53 million) in the three months ended June, compared with the previous net profit of 666.64 million ringgit a year earlier.

Indonesia accounts for roughly 40 percent of Axiata's revenue.

For the company's press statement, see: link.reuters.com/jug72v

