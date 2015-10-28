KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings
has assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to proposed U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk trust certificates by Axiata Group Bhd
, Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market
value.
Axiata Group will issue the Islamic bond trust certificates
through its special-purpose unit Axiata SPV2 Bhd. The proposed
issue is the second drawdown under Axiata's multi-currency $1.5
billion sukuk program, which Standard & Poor's currently rates
'BBB'.
Axiata will use the proceeds from the sukuk issuance for
general corporate purposes, according to a statement from
Standard & Poor's.
