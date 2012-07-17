BRIEF-Datapulse Technology reported 34.2% drop in Q3 revenue
* For 3q FY2017, group registered a 34.2% drop in revenue as compared to 3Q FY2016 from $3.6 million to $2.3 million
KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 Shares in Malaysian mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd rose over 6 percent in morning trading on Tuesday to reach a high of 6.23 ringgit.
At 12.01 pm, the KLSE composite index of leading shares index was up 0.54 percent at 1645.06. (Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)
* For 3q FY2017, group registered a 34.2% drop in revenue as compared to 3Q FY2016 from $3.6 million to $2.3 million
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 24