(Corrects to say full-year "revenue" not "net profit" rose in
paragraph 5 and second bullet)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 Axiata Group Bhd,
Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator by market value, said
on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 3.4 percent from
a year earlier, driven by higher earnings in overseas
operations.
Net profit climbed to 594.9 million ringgit ($164.2 million)
in the October-December period from 575.63 million ringgit a
year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock
exchange.
Higher profits in Cambodia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and
Singapore offset the lower contributions from Malaysia and
Indonesia.
Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 4.8 billion ringgit, it added.
Revenue for the full year increased 1.6 percent to 18.7
billion ringgit. The company had a challenging year due to
delays in acquiring an entity in Indonesia and foreign currency
losses.
Political risks, intense competition, currency fluctuations
and regulatory challenges stand as key risks for the current
year, said Axiata.
Axiata, which counts state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
as a major shareholder, has over 200 million
subscribers in countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh,
helping it counter slowing growth in Malaysia, where the number
of subscriptions exceed the country's population.
Axiata released earnings at the midday trading break. Its
shares gained 0.98 percent to 7.19 ringgit prior to the earnings
release. It reached an intraday high of 7.25 ringgit, its
highest point since Feb. 4. (bit.ly/1EP7Qzl)
($1 = 3.6225 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anand Basu)