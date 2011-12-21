KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 Malaysia said on
Wednesday it would open up its banking sector to more foreign
investment, in a move by the government to put its economy back
on investors' radar ahead of general elections expected in 2012.
In a 10-year blueprint, Prime Minister Najib Razak said more
licenses would be handed out to foreign financial institutions
with specialised skills. He promised greater flexibility in
letting foreigners hold stakes in lending institutions.
Najib also announced moves to toughen supervision of
financial holding companies and create a deeper Islamic finance
market in a broad roadmap which largely echoed earlier proposals
and contained few details on implementation.
"The financial sector blueprint for the next 10 years
reinforces the government's initiatives to drive Malaysia to
become a fully developed nation," Najib wrote in the foreword to
the plan.
"The financial system will have a key role in spurring new
areas of growth, and facilitating our economic transformation."
Revitalising the economy is the cornerstone of Najib's
transformation plan as he heads into what is expected to be an
election year in 2012 although analysts say an illiquid stock
market and resistance to reforms highlight the uphill
task he faces.
The key element was the pledge to exercise greater
flexibility in allowing foreigners to hold stakes in financial
institutions.
But the central bank said this was subject to preconditions
being in place "to ensure an orderly transition to a more
liberalised environment".
It said any move to allow more foreign investment in the
financial industry would be guided by the lender's business
record and experience and the investment would have to be in
Malaysia's best interest.
Foreigners are now subject to a 30 percent cap on ownership
of commercial banks and 70 percent in investment banks and
conventional and Islamic insurers.
In March, Najib indicated a readiness to ease bank ownership
rules when he said he would consider allowing Australia & New
Zealand Banking Group to raise its stake in Malaysia's
AMMB Holdings to 49 percent, provided the central bank
approved.
Last year, the central bank awarded five commercial banking
licences to foreign lenders BNP Paribas, Mizuho
Corporate Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, PT Bank
Mandiri (Persero) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
Malaysia has eight local banking groups and the authorities
are seen as favouring consolidation to create larger
institutions which can compete with foreign lenders.
Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
had earlier put in separate bids to acquire rival RHB
Capital Bhd, a deal which would have created Southeast
Asia's most valuable lender. But both scrapped plans due to
pricing considerations.
Other new measures included allowing greater flexibility on
the maximum permitted shareholdings by institutions and
cross-shareholdings in financial institutions and implementing
Basel III capital rules.
The central bank said it would ensure better cross-border
provision of liquidity to markets and institutions, including
the implementation of collateral and currency swap arrangements
with regional central banks.
To promote Islamic financial markets, the central bank said
it would encourage new products to facilitate repo deals, widen
the range of hedging tools and offer tax breaks to ensure more
Malaysian issuers sell foreign currency investment products.