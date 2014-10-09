KUALA LUMPUR Oct 9 Malaysia's CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd and two smaller domestic lenders said on
Thursday they have agreed to create the country's biggest
banking group, in a deal that banking sources say will value the
merged entity at around $21 billion.
The proposal submitted to the central bank calls for CIMB,
Malaysia's No. 2 banking group, to acquire RHB Capital Bhd
, the country's fourth-biggest lender, via a share
swap. CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged
entity and RHB shareholders would own 30 percent.
In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would
then merge with Malaysia Building Society Bhd to form
a mega Islamic bank.
The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2015.
