(Corrects to add dropped word 'not' in paragraph 7)
* Proposals have been submitted to the central bank -sources
* Deal will involve share swap between CIMB and RHB -sources
* Islamic banking arms of CIMB, RHB may merge with MBSB
-source
By Saeed Azhar and Yantoultra Ngui
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd and two smaller domestic lenders
have agreed to create the country's biggest banking group, with
deal terms set to be worked out over the next year, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
Proposals submitted to the central bank call for CIMB,
Malaysia's No. 2 banking group, to be combined with RHB Capital
Bhd, the country's fourth-biggest lender, via a share
swap, the sources said.
Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) may be
acquired through a cash and shares deal, one of the sources
said.
The pact comes after the banks unveiled in July they were in
talks to merge. A three-way combination would give birth to a
banking group with assets totalling around $190 billion,
surpassing Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and making it
Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.
The planned merger comes as members of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations slowly work on plans to partially
integrate their economies and financial systems. Although little
progress has been made and financial system integration is not
due to start until 2020, countries in the 10-nation alliance are
keen to build national champions.
Shares of the three banks were suspended on Thursday pending
an announcement.
Representatives for CIMB and Malaysia Building Society
declined to comment. RHB did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to talk to the media.
The Islamic banking arms of RHB and CIMB would merge with
Malaysia Building Society to form a bigger Islamic bank,
according to one of the sources.
CIMB and RHB are also discussing the sale of RHB's
investment banking unit, the sources said.
Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF), a big shareholder
in all three banks, is seen as instrumental in deciding how the
merger will be shaped.
The EPF owns about 41 percent of RHB, 65 percent of Malaysia
Building Society and 14.5 percent of CIMB.
JPMorgan is advising CIMB, Credit Suisse
is advising RHB, while EPF has hired Deutsche Bank as an advisor
and Malaysia Building Society is being advised by Citigroup, the
sources said.
The investment banks have all declined to comment on whether
they have been hired. The EPF has not responded to requests for
comment.
(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu and Trinna Leong in
KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)