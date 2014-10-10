KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 Shares of Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd fell nearly 2 percent on Friday, a
day it agreed with two smaller domestic lenders to create the
country's biggest banking group.
Shares in the smaller banks - RHB Capital Bhd and
Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) - rose 4 percent
and 11.8 percent respectively.
The benchmark stock index dropped 0.5 percent.
The three banks announced on Thursday that they had
submitted a proposal to the central bank that calls for CIMB,
Malaysia's second largest banking group, to merge with RHB, the
country's fourth-biggest lender, via a share swap.
CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged entity
and RHB shareholders would own 30 percent.
In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would
then merge with MBSB to form a mega Islamic bank. The deal is
expected to be completed in mid-2015, according to the banks.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)