* Malaysia's bourse refuses waiver to allow EPF to vote
* EPF is major shareholder in all three banks
* Move may allow RHB shareholders Aabar, OSK to have a
bigger say
* Aabar, OSK would hold 53 pct of RHB voting power as EPF
barred
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 A decision by Malaysia's
bourse to bar a key shareholder in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
and two other lenders from voting on their planned
merger has given minority investors more clout and thrown doubt
on the deal's prospects.
Seeking to create Malaysia's biggest bank with a market
value of more than $20 billion, the three have proposed a
complex deal structure widely seen as aimed at blocking
potential objections from Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments
- the second-largest shareholder in one of the
lenders, RHB Capital Bhd.
The deal's success would have been all but assured if state
pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF), which bankers have
said is in favour of the merger, had been granted a waiver to
rules that prevent it from voting because it has substantial
stakes in all three banks.
The refusal to grant the waiver was seen as plus for
corporate governance in Malaysia, but CIMB may now scramble to
appease Aabar and other minority shareholders.
"Aabar will feel emboldened, particularly given the outright
attempt to circumvent its interests," Kevin Kwek, a senior
analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, wrote in a research note,
adding that the deal's valuations would likely be rejigged.
Kwek said the chances of the deal being dropped had also
climbed but that he did not see it as the most likely scenario
as CIMB had few options to grow bigger and Malayan Banking Bhd
(Maybank) was likely waiting in the wings to woo RHB.
EPF SLAPPED
The EPF, which owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent
of RHB and 65 percent of the third bank Malaysia Building
Society Bhd, failed in its argument that the interests
of its 14 million members were at stake.
"There are no adequate justifications that the potential
conflict of interests involving EPF has been eliminated or
sufficiently mitigated," a Malaysia Building Society statement
quoted the bourse as saying.
Shares in all three banks were suspended on Tuesday pending
the announcement. Trade will resume on Thursday as Wednesday was
a public holiday in Malaysia.
The bourse was also quoted as saying that the EPF had had
prior knowledge of the deal talks before they were disclosed.
The EPF said in September that it had not been part of any of
the discussions about the proposed merger.
MORE POWER
There has been much market speculation that Aabar, which
owns around 21 percent of RHB, will seek terms more favourable
to itself. Aabar has repeatedly declined to comment on the
merger.
With the EPF barred from voting, Aabar's voting rights
increase to around 36 percent. If it joined forces with RHB's
third-largest shareholder OSK Holdings Bhd, the two
would have a combined voting power of 53 percent.
OSK Holdings, a small financial group built by veteran
broker Ong Leong Huat, is involved in property investment and
equity financing. OSK officials did not respond to requests for
comment.
If the deal does go through, it would give birth to a
banking group with assets totalling around $190 billion,
surpassing Maybank and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest
bank.
Under the complicated structure submitted to the central
bank for approval, RHB will issue shares to acquire the much
larger CIMB but CIMB shareholders will own 70 percent of the
merged entity.
According to Malaysian listing rules, RHB only needs to gain
the approval of 50 percent of its shareholders if it is the
acquiror. If CIMB bought RHB, then it would need to gain
approval from 75 percent of the seller's shareholders.
