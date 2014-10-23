KUALA LUMPUR Oct 23 Shares of Malaysia's CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd dropped nearly 2.2 percent on
Thursday after local media reported the Employees Provident Fund
(EPF), a key shareholder in CIMB, may be forced to cut its stake
to help facilitate a planned merger.
Analysts say the stock market views the merger of CIMB, RHB
Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB)
as a negative for CIMB, which they fear would be
valued too cheaply. Any sign that the merger may go through
would weigh on the stock, the analysts say.
The EPF is not allowed by the local bourse to vote in the
proposed merger because it is a major shareholder in all of the
banks, according to filings on Tuesday. The Malaysian state
pension fund, which bankers have said is in favour of the
merger, owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent of RHB and
65 percent of MBSB.
Local media reported that EPF may reduce its stake in CIMB,
thereby removing the issue of the fund's conflict of interest in
the merger.
Shares in RHB remained unchanged while MBSB dropped 3
percent. The benchmark stock index rose 0.4 percent.
The move by the stock exchange has given other investors in
the banks more clout and thrown doubt on the deal's prospects.
Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments and OSK
Holdings Bhd, the second and third-largest
shareholders in RHB, will now have a bigger say in shaping the
creation of Malaysia's biggest bank which financial sources have
said could have a market value of $22 billion.
Both investors would see their combined voting power in the
lender increase to 53 percent from 31 percent now that the EPF
is barred from voting.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo)