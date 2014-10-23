* Shares of RHB, MBSB also lower on Thursday
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 Shares of Malaysia's
second-biggest bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd dropped on
Thursday after local media reported that the Employees Provident
Fund (EPF), a key CIMB shareholder, may be forced to cut its
stake to push through a planned merger.
Analysts say the stock market views the merger of CIMB, RHB
Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB)
as a negative for CIMB, which they fear would be
valued too cheaply. The amalgamation of the lenders would create
Malaysia's largest bank which financial sources have said could
have a market value of $22 billion.
CIMB could be valued as high as two times book value based
on its growth potential, regional presence and asset quality,
but the current deal values CIMB at only 1.7 times book value,
according to the analysts. Any sign that the merger may go
through would weigh on CIMB's stock, they say.
The stock exchange Bursa Malaysia barred the EPF from voting
in the proposed merger because the state pension fund is a major
shareholder in all of the banks, according to filings on
Tuesday. The EPF, which bankers say is in favour of the merger,
owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent of RHB and 65
percent of MBSB.
Local media reported that the EPF may reduce its stake in
CIMB, thereby removing the issue of the fund's conflict of
interest in the merger. Officials at the fund could not be
immediately reached by Reuters for comment.
"There is a lot of speculation in the Malaysian press about
what EPF will do next. A lot of that is not correct," said a
source close to the merger talks, adding that at this stage, the
EPF is unlikely to sell out of CIMB.
Kelvin Ong, a banking analyst at Kuala Lumpur-based MIDF
Research, told Reuters that it would not be "suitable" for the
EPF to circumvent the bourse's ban, referring to local media
reports.
As of 0242 GMT, shares in CIMB fell 0.78 percent, RHB
dropped 0.35 percent while MBSB declined 1.92 percent. The
benchmark stock index rose 0.51 percent.
OTHER SHAREHOLDERS
The move by the stock exchange has given other investors in
the banks more clout and thrown some doubt on the deal's
prospects.
Abu Dhabi-based Aabar Investments and OSK
Holdings Bhd, the second and third-largest
shareholders in RHB, will now have a bigger say in the deal.
Both investors would see their combined voting power in the
lender increase to 53 percent from 31 percent now that the EPF
is barred from voting.
The proposal is for CIMB to enter into a share swap deal
with RHB, the country's fourth-biggest lender. CIMB shareholders
would own 70 percent of the merged entity and RHB shareholders
would own the rest.
In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would
then acquire MBSB to form a mega Islamic bank.
"The deal is relatively in favour to the shareholders of
RHB, and not CIMB," Pong Teng Siew, head of research at Kuala
Lumpur based Inter-Pacific Research, told Reuters. "Although it
sounds like RHB is taking over CIMB, it is actually CIMB buying
their assets, and at a premium."
The three banks said they were aiming to sign a definitive
agreement in early 2015 and hoped to complete the deal mid-year.
