KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysia's state pension
fund will not vote on a proposed merger between CIMB Group
Holdings and two smaller rivals after the stock
exchange regulator confirmed a ban it issued two months ago.
In October, the stock exchange barred the Employee Provident
Fund (EPF) from voting on the deal, as it is a key shareholder
in all three banks. CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia
Building Society Bhd (MBSB) are proposing a merger
that, if successful, would create Malaysia's biggest bank by
assets.
The EPF had appealed the ban, saying the interests of its 14
million were at stake. On Wednesday, the stock
exchange rejected the appeal, filings by the banks showed.
"There are no adequate justifications that the potential
conflict of interests involving EPF has been eliminated or
sufficiently mitigated," the filings said.
The EPF owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent of RHB
and 65 percent MBSB.
For the full filings, please click:
bit.ly/1GeImN6
bit.ly/1yAloz8
