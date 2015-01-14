BRIEF-OCBC Bank to acquire National Australia Bank's private wealth business in Singapore and Hong Kong
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings and two smaller domestic banks have scrapped a proposed merger that would have created the country's biggest lender.
The three-way merger of CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.
"Whilst we remain convinced that the combination of our three franchises follows sound strategic logic, we ultimately were not able to arrive at a value creating transaction for all stakeholders," said Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB's Acting Group Chief Executive in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Praveen Menon and Anuradha Raghu, editing by Louise Heavens)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/HONG KONG, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final 'A' rating to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC, A/Stable) Singapore branch's USD600 million floating rate senior unsecured notes due 2020 issued under its USD30 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the notes are in line with the expecte