Hong Kong stocks drop the most in 2 weeks as resources shares tumble
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 12 RHB Capital group managing director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong has resigned, according to RHB Banking Group's announcement on the local bourse.
The fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets said on Thursday it had a succession plan in place and "will execute a transition plan for a smooth handover of responsibilities".
Kam's departure comes after RHB called off a proposed plan to merge with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, the country's second largest bank, and smaller lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd, in a bid to create Malaysia's largest bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1B0Gp7q
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Immobel announces its intention to launch a bond‐issue up to 100 million euros ($109.70 million)