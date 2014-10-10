Oct 10 Malaysia's Bank Islam, wholly-owned by
BIMB Holdings Bhd, has set up a 1 billion ringgit
($307 million) subordinated Islamic bond programme, the latest
Asian bank to use the structure to boost regulatory capital.
With Basel III global banking standards being phased in
around the globe, several Islamic banks have issued subordinated
instruments, including those in Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates.
Bank Islam will use an investment partnership structure
known as murabaha for its sukuk, which will be classified as
Tier 2 capital on its balance sheet, according to a filing by
rating agency RAM Ratings.
In June, two sources told Reuters the bank was planning such
a programme, aiming to raise 400 million ringgit in 2015 for a
potential acquisition in Indonesia and an additional 300 million
ringgit in 2016 to fund organic growth.
Bank Islam is Malaysia's oldest and largest full-fledged
Islamic lender, but it is smaller than the Islamic banking units
of rivals Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd.
The two lenders earn up to a third of their income from
Indonesia, a market seeing rapid corporate loan growth and a
regulatory push to develop Islamic finance.
In contrast, Bank Islam earns all of its income at home
where it holds a 16 percent share of Islamic deposits.
(1 US dollar = 3.2510 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)